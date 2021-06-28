British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 50.12 and has a mean target at 50.56. With the stocks previous close at 39.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.4%. The 50 day MA is 39.55 while the 200 day moving average is 38.33. The market cap for the company is $90,477m. Find out more information at: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.