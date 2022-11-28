British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54.4 and 49.8 calculating the average target price we see 52.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.11 while the 200 day moving average is 41.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $90,923m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $117,493m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.