British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52.99 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 52.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day MA is 41.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.07. The company has a market cap of $96,286m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $123,444m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.