British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54.4 and 49.8 with the average target price sitting at 52.1. Now with the previous closing price of 40.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.27 and the 200 day moving average is 40.83. The company has a market cap of $91,210m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $116,215m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.