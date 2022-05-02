British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52.99 and 52 and has a mean target at 52.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.65 and the 200 day MA is 38.91. The company has a market cap of $95,105m. Find out more information at: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $119,335m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.