British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54.4 and 49.8 and has a mean target at 52.1. Now with the previous closing price of 41.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The day 50 moving average is 38.3 and the 200 day MA is 41.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $94,700m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $117,753m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.