British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 52.99 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 52.5. Now with the previous closing price of 42.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The day 50 moving average is 42.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $97,883m. Find out more information at: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $119,927m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.