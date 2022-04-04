British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.12 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 49.56. With the stocks previous close at 42.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 43.19 while the 200 day moving average is 38.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $98,167m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $115,397m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.