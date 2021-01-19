British American Tobacco announces succession for Director, Operations

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BAT) has announced succession for Director, Operations.

Alan Davy, Director, Operations will step down from the Management Board on 31st January 2021 and will leave the BAT Group on 31st May 2021 to pursue new challenges and spend more time with his family. Alan joined BAT in 1988 and has been with the Group for 32 years, 8 years of which as a member of the Management Board.

Zafar Khan, currently Group Head of New Categories Operations, will succeed Alan as Director, Operations and will be appointed to the Management Board effective 1st February 2021. Zafar started with BAT in his home country of Pakistan 24 years ago. Through his career he has acquired extensive global operations and supply chain experience, including Regional Operations Director, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Group Head of Plan, Service & Logistics.