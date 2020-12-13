Twitter
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with ticker code (BMY) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 74.29. Now with the previous closing price of 60.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.92 and the 200 day MA is 60.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $137,212m. Find out more information at: http://www.bms.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company’s products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, it offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. The company has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Otsuka, Ono, Nektar, GRYT Health, Ubiquigent Limited, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Sensyne Health plc; clinical collaboration with NeoImmuneTech; partnership with Astrazeneca Plc; a discovery collaboration with Insitro; and collaboration with SchrÃ¶dinger The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

