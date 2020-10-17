Brinks Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.3% Upside

Brinks Company (The) with ticker code (BCO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 78.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 72.3%. The 50 day MA is 45.33 and the 200 day moving average is 45.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,343m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brinks.com

The Brink’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and vault outsourcing, money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other Web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment acceptance and processing, and prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services after systems have been installed; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink’s Company in May 2003. The Brink’s Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

