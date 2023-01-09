Brinks Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Brinks Company (The) found using ticker (BCO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 72 calculating the mean target price we have 75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The day 50 moving average is 58.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.21. The market cap for the company is $2,691m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brinks.com

The potential market cap would be $3,595m based on the market concensus.

The Brink’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; vault outsourcing and money processing services; and services related to deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment and collection services; prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink’s Company in May 2003. The Brink’s Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.