Brinks Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Brinks Company (The) with ticker code (BCO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 97. Now with the previous closing price of 74.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is 77.24 while the 200 day moving average is 75.46. The company has a market cap of $3,806m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brinks.com

The Brink’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; vault outsourcing and money processing services; and services related to deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment acceptance and processing services; prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink’s Company in May 2003. The Brink’s Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.