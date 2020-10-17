Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 33 and has a mean target at 46. With the stocks previous close at 48.78 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 45.02 while the 200 day moving average is 29.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,212m. Company Website: http://www.brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn