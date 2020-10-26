Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 33 and has a mean target at 46. Now with the previous closing price of 46.09 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.12 and the 200 day moving average is 30.92. The company has a market cap of $2,026m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

