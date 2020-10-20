Don't Miss
Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

20th October 2020

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.13 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,066m. Company Website: http://www.brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

