Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.6% Upside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 67.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 90.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.18 and the 200 day moving average is 55.41. The company has a market cap of $1,626m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.