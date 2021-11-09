Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 55 and has a mean target at 67.66. Now with the previous closing price of 44.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,001m. Company Website: http://brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.