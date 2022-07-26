Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 24 with a mean TP of 37.42. With the stocks previous close at 25.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The 50 day MA is 26.3 while the 200 day moving average is 35.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,093m. Visit the company website at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,613m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.