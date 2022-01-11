Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 53.94. With the stocks previous close at 37.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.5 while the 200 day moving average is 52.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,728m. Company Website: https://brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.