Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 67.66. With the stocks previous close at 51.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.96. The company has a market cap of $2,315m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.