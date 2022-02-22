Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 53.94. With the stocks previous close at 41.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The day 50 moving average is 37.11 while the 200 day moving average is 48.45. The market cap for the company is $1,946m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $2,522m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.