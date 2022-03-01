Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 53.94. Now with the previous closing price of 42.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The day 50 moving average is 37.57 and the 200 day moving average is 48.03. The market cap for the company is $1,932m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $2,433m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

You might also enjoy reading  Brinker International - Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.