Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 58 with a mean TP of 68.03. Now with the previous closing price of 54.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The day 50 moving average is 55.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.07. The market cap for the company is $2,382m. Visit the company website at: http://brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.