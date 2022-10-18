Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 32.53. With the stocks previous close at 26.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,217m. Company Website: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,508m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.