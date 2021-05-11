Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 77.83. With the stocks previous close at 64.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day MA is 71.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.13. The company has a market cap of $2,876m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brinker.com

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.