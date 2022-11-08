Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 43 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 33.59. With the stocks previous close at 30.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,274m. Company Website: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,412m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.