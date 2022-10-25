Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 32.65. Now with the previous closing price of 29.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.8 and the 200 day moving average is 31.47. The market cap for the company is $1,304m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,442m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.