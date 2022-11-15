Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 33.59. With the stocks previous close at 33.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day MA is 28.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,501m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,514m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.