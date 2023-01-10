Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 43 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 32.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.7 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.2 while the 200 day moving average is 30.33. The company has a market cap of $1,612m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,476m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.