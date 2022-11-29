Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 28 and has a mean target at 33.59. With the stocks previous close at 34.81 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 29.35 and the 200 day moving average is 31. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,522m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,468m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.