Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 32.63. With the stocks previous close at 33.52 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day MA is 32.72 and the 200 day MA is 30.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,405m. Company Website: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,368m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.