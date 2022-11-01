Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Brinker International with ticker code (EAT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 and has a mean target at 32.94. Now with the previous closing price of 33.82 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.68 and the 200 day MA is 31.3. The company has a market cap of $1,470m. Company Website: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,432m based on the market concensus.

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.