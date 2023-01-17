Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Brinker International – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Brinker International found using ticker (EAT) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 28 and has a mean target at 32.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.98 this indicates there is a potential downside of -11.6%. The 50 day MA is 33.55 while the 200 day moving average is 30.33. The market cap for the company is $1,654m. Find out more information at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,462m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Brinker International, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili’s and Maggiano’s. As of June 29, 2022, it operated approximately 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,188 company-owned restaurants and 462 franchised restaurants. The company also operates in virtual brands, including Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.