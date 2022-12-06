Brinker International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Brinker International, Inc. found using ticker (EAT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 33.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.74. The company has a market cap of $1,434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,498m based on the market concensus.