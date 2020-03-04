Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. with ticker code (BHF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 40 and has a mean target at 46.27. With the stocks previous close at 34.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The day 50 moving average is 41.64 and the 200 day moving average is 39.55. The company has a market cap of $3,617m. Company Website: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

