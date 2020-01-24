Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. with ticker code (BHF) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 with a mean TP of 40.85. Now with the previous closing price of 40.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 40.2 and the 200 day moving average is 38.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,480m. Find out more information at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.