Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. with ticker code (BHF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 46.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.94 and the 200 day moving average is 39.53. The market cap for the company is $3,757m. Find out more information at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

