Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. with ticker code (BHF) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 22 and has a mean target at 38.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.85 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,235m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.