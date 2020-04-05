Brighthouse Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.8% Upside

Brighthouse Financial found using ticker (BHF) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 35.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.23. The market cap for the company is $2,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

