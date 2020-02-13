Brighthouse Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 43.27. Now with the previous closing price of 46.6 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.4 while the 200 day moving average is 38.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,401m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.