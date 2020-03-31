Brighthouse Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 36.36. With the stocks previous close at 25.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.8%. The 50 day MA is 32.23 and the 200 day MA is 37.75. The company has a market cap of $2,682m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

