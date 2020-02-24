Brighthouse Financial – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 45.64. With the stocks previous close at 47.37 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The 50 day MA is 41.74 and the 200 day moving average is 39.34. The market cap for the company is $4,888m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn