Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Brighthouse Financial found using ticker (BHF) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 27 and has a mean target at 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 29.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,017m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

