Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 27 with a mean TP of 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.47 and the 200 day MA is 28.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,067m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com
Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.