Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 54. With the stocks previous close at 50.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.92 while the 200 day moving average is 48.67. The company has a market cap of $3,441m. Company Website: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,666m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.