Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brighthouse Financial found using ticker (BHF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 47 and has a mean target at 51.22. With the stocks previous close at 48.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.58 and the 200 day MA is 45.45. The market cap for the company is $4,213m. Find out more information at: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

