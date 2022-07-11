Twitter
Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brighthouse Financial found using ticker (BHF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.02 and the 200 day MA is 50.46. The company has a market cap of $3,036m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,964m based on the market concensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

