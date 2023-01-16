Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 65 and 49 and has a mean target at 55.3. Now with the previous closing price of 53.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 53.01 while the 200 day moving average is 48.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,734m. Company Website: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,843m based on the market concensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.