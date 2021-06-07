Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Brighthouse Financial found using ticker (BHF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 49.78. Now with the previous closing price of 48.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is 47.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.98. The market cap for the company is $4,176m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brighthousefinancial.com

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.